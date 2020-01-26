Thank you
The family of Deacon Randy Lewandowski would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, thoughts, prayers and generosity extended to them. We have been so humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness from family, friends and so many others we didn’t even know who were touched by Randy.
A special thank you to Trish Curran, who Randy entrusted with his funeral arrangements; Fathers Golka, Piontkowski, Maresh and Rykwalder for their kind words, prayers and support of Randy and our family; all the priests and deacons who helped con-celebrate Randy’s life; members of the Spanish Devotion of the Divine Mercy who so generously made and served food at Randy’s visitation and vigil; the Ladies of St. Mary’s Cathedral who made and served the funeral meal; Kristen Schutte and members of the Central Catholic Choir for the beautiful music; the 4th Degree Knights and Knights of Columbus for providing the Honor Guard and beautiful chalice donated in Randy’s memory. Thank you to all those who provided food, flowers, memorials and cards.
We are truly blessed and comforted by everyone. With God’s blessings.
Elaine Rozmiarek
Linda and Ron Guenin and family
Carol Rasmussen and family
Alan and Joleen Lewandowski and family
Denise and Brad Brauer and family