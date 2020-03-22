Thank you
The family of Pat Willey would like to extend our sincere thank you to all of our family and friends for your outpouring of prayers, comforting words, support, calls, visits, gifts of food, flowers/plants and memorials during the loss of our husband, father and grandfather.
Thank you to the many people who have cared for Pat and our family during this journey: Father Don and Father Mark, for your continuous support and beautiful services; the many others who participated in the services and the Ladies of St. Leo’s for serving a wonderful luncheon; the care and compassion shown to us by Dr. Berg and the many other doctors; the nurses at the Dialysis Center, the team at St. Croix Hospice and the caregivers who all took such good care of him; and Curran Funeral Chapel for helping us plan the beautiful services as we laid him to rest.
Pat touched so many lives in so many ways, which was obvious by the outpouring of love we have received during his illness and since his passing. Thank you for sharing your memories of Pat with our family. Your kindness and generosity have been overwhelming and so very heartfelt and appreciated.
God’s blessings to each of you.
Dianne Willey
Jody and Neil Vernon and family
Eric Buchanan and family
Josh and Mindy Willey and family