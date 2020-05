Pat Kinghorn

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CLAY...NORTHERN NUCKOLLS... NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN WEBSTER...ADAMS...SOUTHEASTERN KEARNEY...YORK...HAMILTON...FILLMORE...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT... AT 251 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING THE LEADING EDGE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HORDVILLE TO NEAR INLAND TO NEAR UPLAND. MOVEMENT WAS EAST-SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS, AND HASTINGS AIRPORT GUSTED TO 45 MPH AT 250 AM CDT. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, YORK, AURORA, GENEVA, SUTTON, WOOD RIVER, HARVARD, HENDERSON, BLUE HILL, KENESAW, DONIPHAN, CLAY CENTER, JUNIATA, ALDA, EXETER, FAIRMONT, EDGAR, NELSON AND HAMPTON. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA.