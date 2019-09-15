Thank you

The family of Mary Isabella Vogel would like to thank everyone for the food, cards, flowers and memorials. Your kindness has been so appreciated.

Thank you to the Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson and Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home for all that you did for us, and the United Methodist Church ladies for the beautiful meal that they provided and for the use of their church.

John Vogel

Ken and Deb Harders

Chuck and Jane Wieck

Shirley Delaney

David and Carol McKeon

Eugene and Sheila Horak

Chris and Isabella Melnychuk

