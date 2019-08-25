Thank you
The family of Marjoury Purdy would like to express its deepest appreciation to our relatives and friends for the support and comfort at the time of our loss. The cards, flowers, memorials, food, visits, phone calls and prayers were very much appreciated.
A special thank to Father Robert Lewis for his spiritual guidance and wonderful service, Messiah Church Ladies and all who prepared and served the lunch, Dr. Berg and nurses, CHI Health St. Francis, the University of Nebraska Medical Center doctors and nurses, and Tiffany Square for the care. Thank you to Dan and staff at All Faiths Funeral Home for your professionalism and compassion.
Bob Stubby
Diane Bade, Allen Wise and family
Shirley and Jerry Cook and family