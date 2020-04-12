Thank you
My heart overflows with love and gratitude. To think, at this time with the coronavirus epidemic looming every place, that you would take time to drop a birthday card in the mail for me — may God bless you as you have blessed me.
I truly believe that as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus at Easter all will change. We need to petition God in prayer for healing with love and praise and thanksgiving, truly believing, without a doubt, that it will happen. God gave sight to the blind man. He raised Lazarus from the dead. God recognizes the medical professionals and volunteers, giving all they have to save lives. The deceased have already risen. God loves us, and when we ask in true faith, he will heal our land. The lights will go on again all over the world as we sang with World War II in victory.
Margaret “Meg” R. Lorenz