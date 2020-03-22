Thank you
The family of Marcella Jablonski wishes to thank all who helped at the time of her death.
The health professionals at Howard County Medical Center, Matelyn Retirement Community, Brookefield Park and AseraCare Hospice were outstanding in their care and compassion in her last days. Peters Funeral Home, you have our deepest gratitude for making the funeral a special celebration of Mom’s life.
Thanks, also, to Father Pointkowski, Father Konka, ladies of the Loup City CCW, and all those who reached out to us at this difficult, yet blessed, time. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your many acts of kindness will never be forgotten.
Mom touched a lot of lives with her beautiful personality, her love of people and gift of hospitality, as well as the poetry she often shared even in the last days of her life. Her favorite by Edna St. Vincent Millay:
“My candle burns at both ends, It will not last the night, But ah my foes, and oh my friends, It gives a lovely light.”
With gratitude from Marcella’s family,
Linda and Mel Schmaderer, Darlyn Jablonski, Rebecca and John Mudgett, Tom and Pam Jablonski, John and Gertri Jablonski, Marsanne and Chris Howard, David and Andrea Jablonski, Jeri Lynn Jablonski, Michael and Katy Jablonski