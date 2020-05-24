Thank you
The family of Linda Fisk would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kind words and sympathy at a time when it was deeply needed and appreciated.
We would also like to take the opportunity to thank those who were so very instrumental in this final chapter of her life. Thank you to Dr. Mickels for her wonderful care through the years and attention she provided Linda. We would like to thank all those at CHI Health St. Francis ICU and fifth floor, and Tabitha home health care, especially Cindy and the therapists, for the tremendous care they provided. Thank you to Tabitha Hospice, Heather, Misty and LeEtta for their wonderful care and attention they provided not only to Linda but to her family.
There were a number of blessings we were provided during her illness and after her passing, including Pastor Carl Eliason and his wife, Joan, for providing comfort; Dan Naranjo and staff at All Faiths Funeral Home for their thoughtful attention and comforting words.
We will be forever grateful for the blessings you provided Linda in her final months, weeks and days.
The Linda Fisk family