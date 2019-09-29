Happy Birthday In Heaven!
Leroy Redman Jr.
09/30/27 - 03/07/13
Is there a party
up in Heaven
to celebrate today?
Did angels frost
a cake for you?
Or sing to start your day?
We’re celebrating
you down here
As they must be above
I truly hope
your special day
Is filled with
peace and love
This day was
always special
As we gathered
‘round you here
We’d sing and laugh
and celebrate
Your day with
so much cheer
I miss those
special moments
That we shared
throughout the years
It’s hard to find
that on this day
My eyes now fill
with tears
I’m trying hard to
smile for you
But, ohhh...
that empty chair...
I turn around
and find myself
Still shocked that
you’re not there
Please know I’m
thinking of you
As I go throughout
each day
This day is
very special though
Because it’s your
birthday.
By: kp © 2014 Out of the Ashes/FB
Missing you....
Loving you....
Celebrating you this
side of Heaven.
Your wife
and families