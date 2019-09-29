Leroy Redman Jr.

Happy Birthday In Heaven!

Leroy Redman Jr.

09/30/27 - 03/07/13

Is there a party

up in Heaven

to celebrate today?

Did angels frost

a cake for you?

Or sing to start your day?

We’re celebrating

you down here

As they must be above

I truly hope

your special day

Is filled with

peace and love

This day was

always special

As we gathered

‘round you here

We’d sing and laugh

and celebrate

Your day with

so much cheer

I miss those

special moments

That we shared

throughout the years

It’s hard to find

that on this day

My eyes now fill

with tears

I’m trying hard to

smile for you

But, ohhh...

that empty chair...

I turn around

and find myself

Still shocked that

you’re not there

Please know I’m

thinking of you

As I go throughout

each day

This day is

very special though

Because it’s your

birthday.

By: kp © 2014 Out of the Ashes/FB

Missing you....

Loving you....

Celebrating you this

side of Heaven.

Your wife

and families

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments