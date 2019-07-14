Our thanks — what a party Lawrence Kroeger’s 100th birthday turned out to be!
Thanks to the many family, friends and neighbors who took time from their busy, middle-of-the-week day to come and personally deliver their greetings, share memories, gifts and cards. They came from near and far including Colorado and Missouri, a few farmers came from their fields and a few took off work. And a special long-time friend of Lawrence and Grace, 104-year-old Esther Rosacker, came from Wood River with her daughter Jane Rickert.
He will be busy for a long time opening cards, (one from Germany) and enjoying each and every one.
Sincere thanks from Lawrence,
and heartfelt thanks from his family,
Laveda and Don Rathman
Eldon and Peg Kroeger
and families