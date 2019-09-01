Laveda Rathman

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 315 PM CDT SUNDAY. * AT 319 PM CDT, HALL COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED TO REPORT ENOUGH LINGERING FLOODING IN SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY TO JUSTIFY THE EXTENSION OF THIS WARNING. OF PARTICULAR NOTE IS THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD WEST OF DONIPHAN, WHERE SEVERAL LAKES REMAIN FLOODED FROM EXCESSIVE RAINFALL DURING THE PAST WEEK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MAINLY AREAS JUST WEST OF DONIPHAN, INCLUDING THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS. &&