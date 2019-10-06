Thank you
The family of Larry Clark would like to thank everyone for the cards, food, phone calls, visits and donations at the time of our loss.
Also, a huge thank you to Dan Naranjo and the employees of All Faiths Funeral Home for such a heartwarming service and all the help before and after the funeral. And a huge thank you to the staff at Country House for all the cards and love they showed to Larry and all the other residents and families in the home.
God bless you all.
The Larry Clark family