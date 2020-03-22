Thinking of you on
The Day You Went Away
Kevin Wayne Johnson
07/28/00 - 03/22/19
The Broken Chain
We little knew that morning,
That God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us precious memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems to the same.
But as God calls us one by one
The chain will link again.
-Author Unknown-
Our hearts still can’t accept that you are not with us anymore. In this one year, there’s not a single day that we didn’t miss you.
Love, Your Family