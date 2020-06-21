Junette Hiatt Jun 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to all my dear friends and family who made my 90th birthday a blessed occasion. And, also, thank you to all my CHI caregivers. Junette Hiatt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thank Birthday Caregiver Occasion Friend Chi Load comments MOST POPULAR Grand Island woman sentenced for Social Security fraud Dr. William. Landis, 76 Coronavirus update: Grim blame game plays out over virus deaths in nursing homes. Get the latest. Hall County buildings reopen after COVID-19 closure Grand Island Public Schools proposes O’Connor Early Learning Center name for early childhood location promotion Senior Living June 2020 promotion Beef Tab 2020 More Latest Local Offers Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Contests & Events Summer Sweepstakes Father's Day Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge