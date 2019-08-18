Thank you
The family of John Lipps would like to thank everyone for your support during this difficult time. The cards, memorials, food, visits and prayers were very much appreciated.
Thank you to Pastor Adam Snoberger for the wonderful service, Dr. Jennifer Brown and staff, CHI Health St. Francis and Skilled Care Nursing Unit, Asera Care Hospice and Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies for providing and serving lunch.
Thank you to Dan and staff at All Faiths Funeral Home for their compassion for making this difficult time easier.
Peggy Lipps
Jeromy and Jacqueline Lipps and family
Jennifer, Chris and Ty Ostendorf