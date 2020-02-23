Joel Seymour

In Loving Memory

of Joel Seymour

Aug. 16 1972 to Feb. 22, 2019

Little did we know that morning

That God would call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we do the same.

But you did not go alone;

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories.

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.

Sadly missed and Loved

By your Family

Tera, Dad, Marcy, Ben, Xander,

and, of course, Betty Lou

Special thanks to all Joel’s friends for the kindness shown to his dad over the past year. You know who you are.

