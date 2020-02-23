In Loving Memory
of Joel Seymour
Aug. 16 1972 to Feb. 22, 2019
Little did we know that morning
That God would call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
But you did not go alone;
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories.
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Sadly missed and Loved
By your Family
Tera, Dad, Marcy, Ben, Xander,
and, of course, Betty Lou
Special thanks to all Joel’s friends for the kindness shown to his dad over the past year. You know who you are.