Thank you
The family of Jim Wieck would like to thank everyone for your many condolences, prayers, food and kindnesses. We are overwhelmed with the love and thoughtfulness extended to us during Jim’s illness and at the time of his death.
We extend very special thanks to Father Sid Bruggeman for his loving spiritual care, to Todd and Riley Peters and the staff of Peters Funeral Home, to Valley County Home Health and Hospice who made it possible for Jim to be home, to Dr. Ryan Raemakers and all the staff at the CHI Cancer Center in Grand Island for their professional and considerate care.
Thank you to our wonderful extended families and neighbors who continue to give us strength and comfort.
God bless you all, and as Jim would say, “Keep smiling.”
The Family of Jim Wieck
Ann
Cathy
Bob, Casey and Henry
Christi, Matt, Mattilyn, Carly, Annie and Jamie
Carol