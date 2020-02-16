Jesse Lee Thompson
Happy Birthday in Heaven
Although we cannot touch, we cannot see, we cannot hear nor we cannot continue on our paths together to make more memories, for us to hold so deeply in our hearts and cherish every single day, but we can still celebrate your birthday. Feb. 21, 2020, will be your 30th birthday in heaven.
Although we will not see that beautiful smile, we will not see you run up and down those stairs, nor walk through that front door. Although we will not see you drive that car, nor run the bucket truck, we know there’s one thing for sure, we will always cherish every single one of them days we did.
You are a blessing that came down from God and a blessing to go back to him. Your time was short, but I’m just glad I got to cherish all 22 years of them with you and now the others are birthdays in heaven. Happy 30th birthday.
Forever 22
Love you and miss you always and forever.
Mom, Dad, sisters, nieces and nephews