Loving Memories of a Special Son
Jesse Lee Thompson
Feb. 21, 1991 - Nov. 21, 2012
To lose someone so special
Is really hard to bear
It hardly seems believable
That you’re no longer there
You left us far too early
Before your time it seems
And now you’ll never have the chance
To fulfill all your dreams
However hard it is, though
We’ll take comfort in the thought
Of all the memories we have
And the happiness you brought
You always lived life to the fullest
But ours won’t be the same
Until the day we can see
Your smiling face again
Forever 22
We all love and miss you.
Love, Mom, Dad and your sisters