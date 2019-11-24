Jesse Lee Thompson

Loving Memories of a Special Son

Jesse Lee Thompson

Feb. 21, 1991 - Nov. 21, 2012

To lose someone so special

Is really hard to bear

It hardly seems believable

That you’re no longer there

You left us far too early

Before your time it seems

And now you’ll never have the chance

To fulfill all your dreams

However hard it is, though

We’ll take comfort in the thought

Of all the memories we have

And the happiness you brought

You always lived life to the fullest

But ours won’t be the same

Until the day we can see

Your smiling face again

Forever 22

We all love and miss you.

Love, Mom, Dad and your sisters

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments