Thank you
The family of Ikuko “Ann” Curtis would like to express its heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support after her recent passing. Thank you so very much for joining us at the funeral service.
Your generous memorial contributions, mass offerings and flowers meant so much during this difficult time.
Your sympathy, thoughtfulness, phone calls, social-distanced visits, cards, kind messages and food have eased our grief, lifted our spirits and nourished our bodies and souls.
Special thanks to the medical professionals and chaplains at CHI Health St. Francis for their compassionate care.
Ann was a sweet angel on earth and is dearly missed. We hold her in our hearts and take solace knowing she is happily tending God’s heavenly garden.
We are eternally grateful to you all.
The Ikuko “Ann” Curtis family