A card of thanks — the family of Harolyn Miller would like to thank Solt-Wagner Funeral Home for their help. A thank you to United Methodist Church Pastor Tom Lucas for officiating and the church ladies for a very good lunch. Thank you, also, to family and friends for their visits, kind words of comfort and support, food, cards and flowers given in memory of Harolyn, during this difficult time.

Ron Miller

Becky and Gary McIntire and family

Sheryl and Melvin Girard and family

Jeff and Barb Miller and family

Vickie Miller, Sally Brown and family

