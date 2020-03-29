Gene Whitefoot Mar 29, 2020 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youI would like to thank everyone who helped me celebrate my 90th birthday and those who sent cards. Thank you to my family who made it happen. Gene Whitefoot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Me Gene Whitefoot Thank Load comments MOST POPULAR State Directed Health Measure to go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday Central District Health Department reports first positive COVID-19 tests in area Doniphan sees potential community spread of COVID-19 UPDATE: Hall County has its first COVID-19 death Two cases confirmed by Central District Health are women in their 50s and 60s promotion Progress promotion Design An Ad 2020 promotion College Bound March 2020 More Latest Local Offers CAMPOS FERTILIZING � Standard & Deluxe Fertilizing Packages, Mowing, Aerating, Perimeter Pest Control JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Contests & Events High School Boys Basketball Bracket High School Girls Basketball Bracket Show Us Your Ink 2020! Auto Racing Challenge