Thank you
“How blessed we are.”
We so enjoyed and appreciated the anniversary cards, calls, Facebook messages and acts of kindness we received. To hear from classmates, past students and friends we have made over the years was an indescribable feeling of surprise and joy.
Sixty years ago we started to build a future together and that future is now in the past, but what will always remain is our faith and love for our family and friends. Our lives have been enriched by each and every one of you. Thank you.
Gene and Janice Chramosta