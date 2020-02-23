In Memory of Gabby Ayala
Aug. 1, 1990 - Feb. 22, 2012
Do not stand at my grave and weep:
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn’s rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there, I did not die.
Loving daughter of Efrain and Yuli,
sister of Efrain Jr. and Bianca Ayala