Gabby Ayala

In Memory of Gabby Ayala

Aug. 1, 1990 - Feb. 22, 2012

Do not stand at my grave and weep:

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn’s rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there, I did not die.

Loving daughter of Efrain and Yuli,

sister of Efrain Jr. and Bianca Ayala

