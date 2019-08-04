Thank you
The family of Fred Northup would like to thank each and everyone who was involved in the care of our husband, dad and grandpa while he lived at the veterans home and the veterans hospital in Grand Island these past eight years. We feel “Coach” was in the best of hands during the years he needed the care of professionals. Your love, caring and compassion were wonderful. We admire and will be forever grateful to each of you! We feel so fortunate that Fred was able to stay here in Grand Island for the last few months of his life. Thank you to all who made that possible.
A heartfelt thanks to Father Marty Egging and Father Sid Bruggeman for their frequent visits, providing comfort and spiritual guidance to Fred and our family during “Coach’s” last few weeks on earth. A special thank you to Father Marty for honoring Fred in such a personal way at his vigil and Mass.
Trish Curran at Curran Funeral Chapel went above and beyond in helping the family with the funeral preparations. Thank you, Trish.
Our family was greatly moved by the numerous visits, memorials, food, cards and messages that we received after Fred’s death. Your acts of kindness gave us comfort and encouragement during our time of grieving.
Donna Northup, children and grandchildren