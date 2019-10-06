Thank you
The family of Frances Hooker would like to thank Dan Naranjo for the wonderful tribute he gave in honor of our mother’s life. A special thank you goes to Laurie at All Faiths Funeral Home for patiently guiding us through the preparation of the celebration of life service and for the rest of the staff who carried out our wishes. We thank St. Leo’s for graciously allowing us to hold the visitation and service at the church and for the Ladies of St. Leo’s for hosting the luncheon.
Ascera Care helped to make our mother comfortable in her last days and assisted our family in numerous ways. Tiffany and their staff have been amazing. The care, love and compassion that was given to our mother for the past four years has been wonderful, especially during the last few weeks. We can’t thank them enough.
We thank our wonderful family and friends for the many cards, flowers, food brought in and memorials given in honor of our mother. Also thank you to those who attended the visitation, celebration of life or who just stopped in or called to express their sympathy in our loss.
We feel so blessed!
The Frances Hooker family