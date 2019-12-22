Merry Christmas to our Ewoldt Angels in Heaven

Gary

12-29-1941

02-25-1968

Kenny

12-28-1950

04-06-2012

Dan Ewoldt

07-25-1917

04-27-2006

Evelyn Ewoldt

02-02-1922

11-02-1996

Roger

11-23-1948

08-22-2014

Ronald

01-18-1940

11-13-2019

What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived, and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. We love and miss you.

Love you always, Your family

