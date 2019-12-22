Merry Christmas to our Ewoldt Angels in Heaven
Gary
12-29-1941
02-25-1968
Kenny
12-28-1950
04-06-2012
Dan Ewoldt
07-25-1917
04-27-2006
Evelyn Ewoldt
02-02-1922
11-02-1996
Roger
11-23-1948
08-22-2014
Ronald
01-18-1940
11-13-2019
What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived, and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. We love and miss you.
Love you always, Your family