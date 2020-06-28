Esther Rosacker Jun 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you, family and friends, for all the flowers, cards, lovely notes and visiting with me at the window on my birthday. Esther Rosacker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Esther Rosacker Birthday Friend Flower Thank Window Note Load comments MOST POPULAR Kearney teacher dead after car strikes her, her husband Wednesday night Gordmans in Grand Island to be fifth major store to close Arrested man admits to six thefts, six burglaries in central Grand Island Lincoln police: Former Nebraska football player Maurice Washington found G.I. man accused of hitting man with baseball bat promotion Senior Living June 2020 More Latest Local Offers JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & Contests & Events Father's Day Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge