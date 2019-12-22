I wish to thank everyone for all the cards, greetings and visits for my birthday. It made a wonderful birthday for me!

Friends and family mean the world to me. My Primrose family takes great care of me. The staff here is fabulous!

Elsie Roemmich

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments