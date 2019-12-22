I wish to thank everyone for all the cards, greetings and visits for my birthday. It made a wonderful birthday for me!
Friends and family mean the world to me. My Primrose family takes great care of me. The staff here is fabulous!
Elsie Roemmich
I wish to thank everyone for all the cards, greetings and visits for my birthday. It made a wonderful birthday for me!
Friends and family mean the world to me. My Primrose family takes great care of me. The staff here is fabulous!
Elsie Roemmich
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.