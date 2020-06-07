Ellen Dubas Jun 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellen DubasJune 17, 1964 - June 11, 1993Will always love you, Ellen.Mom Michelle and SonsDustin and ColtonBrothers and SistersNieces and Nephews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dustin Michelle Ellen Dubas Mom Niece Nephew Colton Load comments MOST POPULAR Sheriff’s Department checks out incident in Wood River Two fights broke out after protesters left Pioneer Park Close to 300 march, gather in park in Grand Island Rocks thrown at passing motorists and police, who used pepper balls and rubber bullets to try to disperse crowd No charges will be filed against Omaha bar owner who fatally shot protester, Don Kleine says promotion Beef Tab 2020 promotion Graduation 2020 promotion Senior Living April 2020 More Latest Local Offers EAGLE EYE WEED CONTROL Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Contests & Events Father's Day Photo Contest Show Us Your Mask Photo Contest Nebraska Weather Photo Contest Auto Racing Challenge