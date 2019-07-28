Thank you
The family of Dorothy Moeller would like to express its deepest appreciation to our family and friends during this difficult time. The cards, memorials, food, visits, phone calls and prayers were a great comfort.
Thank you to Pastor Edgar Schambach for the wonderful service, Dr. Jay Anderson, CHI Health St. Francis and Skilled Nursing Unit and St. Pauls Lutheran Church Ladies for providing and serving lunch. Thank you, also, to Livingston Sondermann Funeral Home and staff for their professionalism and compassion making this difficult time easier.
Art and Sherry Moeller and Family
Mark and Judy Wilson and Family
Gerald and Shelly Moeller and Family
Ken and Gerri Zrust and Family