Thank you

The family of Dorothy Moeller would like to express its deepest appreciation to our family and friends during this difficult time. The cards, memorials, food, visits, phone calls and prayers were a great comfort.

Thank you to Pastor Edgar Schambach for the wonderful service, Dr. Jay Anderson, CHI Health St. Francis and Skilled Nursing Unit and St. Pauls Lutheran Church Ladies for providing and serving lunch. Thank you, also, to Livingston Sondermann Funeral Home and staff for their professionalism and compassion making this difficult time easier.

Art and Sherry Moeller and Family

Mark and Judy Wilson and Family

Gerald and Shelly Moeller and Family

Ken and Gerri Zrust and Family

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments