Thank you
The family of Donna Harders would like to thank everyone who helped our family during Mom’s illness and death. Thank you to Dr. Gary Settje for your many years of caring for our mother. You and your staff were always very kind.
Thank you to Dr. Ryan Ramaekers and Megan Schriner of the Grand Island Cancer Center for your knowledge and compassion shown to Mom over the years. A special thank you to the Good Samaritan Society and Ascera Care for caring for Mom during her final days.
Finally, thank you, Pastor Brian Wright, for your spiritual guidance not only for Mom, but for the rest of us as well. We are forever grateful to all of you.
Craig and Lora Harders and family
Gary and Lisa Harders and family
Lonnie and Sandy Spiehs and family