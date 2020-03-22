Donald E. Anderson Mar 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to all the relatives and friends who remembered me with cards, flowers and calls on my 90th birthday. Donald E. Anderson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald E. Anderson Friend Birthday Thank Relative Cards Load comments MOST POPULAR Area restaurant information roundup Grand Island man claims third Trucks & Bucks Truck Super Bowl closure a strike to the heart of local bowlers, community Tactical response unit deployed to arrest robbery suspect in Alda Daughter of State Fair director killed in Montana crash promotion College Bound March 2020 promotion How To Guide 2020 More Latest Local Offers CAMPOS FERTILIZING � JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & Contests & Events High School Boys Basketball Bracket High School Girls Basketball Bracket Show Us Your Ink 2020! Auto Racing Challenge