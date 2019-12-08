Thank you
Words can’t explain our gratitude to everyone who responded for our 60th wedding anniversary. Our sincere thanks for all the beautiful cards that are so special and so meaningful — some from friends we haven’t heard from in years.
We really appreciate Darla coming from Missouri, her daughter Darian from Fort Collins, Colo., and David and his family, Michael, Dalilah, Karli and Grace from Omaha for Thanksgiving and celebrating our anniversary with us. We love you all and you made us so happy.
May each of you be blessed for your kindness with good health and happiness.
Don and Laveda Rathman