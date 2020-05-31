Thank you
Thank you to all for the prayers, spiritual bouquets, as well as fresh flowers, phone calls, food and get-well cards.
A special thanks to Dr. Cover and nurses at Merrick Medical as well as Dr. Ongstad and nurses at Bryan East in Lincoln for the excellent care.
I am especially indebted to health nurses Darlene Wetovik, Penny Wetovik and physical therapist Peg Lackore who made many home-bound visits. I am grateful to all of you. I may not be able to dance the polka but look forward to life and what it has to offer to me.
Praise and thanks to God.
Deacon Don Placke