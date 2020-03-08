Thank you
The family of Dan Svoboda would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and friendship. Special appreciation to those who sent cards, flowers, provided food, gave memorial gifts, and shared a hug or story about Dan.
Special thanks to Father R. Konka and Father R. Piontkowski for celebrating the Mass and delivering such special words about Dan. Our appreciation goes to all the others who helped make the service special — the guitarist, soloist, reader, Eucharistic ministers, pallbearers, American Legion Post 119, the caterer and the ladies who provided salads/desserts and served lunch.
The compassion received from the St. Paul EMT’s and officer Scott Greenwalt the night of Dan’s death will not be forgotten. Thank to Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home for the support to the family and assisting in the funeral arrangements. Special thanks goes to Dr. R. Crouch, Dr. E. Fruehling and C. Doane PA and all the other doctors and nurses who cared for Dan.
We know Dan has found his new coffee group in heaven and will be able to share his kindness and laughter.
Helen Svoboda
Joan, Jesse, Jaden, Josie and Jenna Jakubowski
Robert, Rita, Avery, Eli and Sawyer Svoboda
Arden and Ethel Svoboda