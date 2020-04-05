Charlotte Harders Apr 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you, everyone, for the well wishes and the birthday cards, they made it easier to be another year older. God bless and please stay well. Charlotte Harders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charlotte Harders Birthday Card Wish Well Thank Stay Well Bless Load comments MOST POPULAR Merrick County has its first COVID-19 case JBS says some U.S. workers infected, won't identify facilities Grand Island woman sought on embezzling charge UPDATE: Sixteen confirmed cases; latest positive case works in nursing home Grand Island Senior High graduation ceremony to be held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic promotion Progress promotion Design An Ad 2020 More Latest Local Offers Standard & Deluxe Fertilizing Packages, Mowing, Aerating, Perimeter Pest Control JUNK HUNK: Junk Removal Service Garage, shed, attic, basement. "Call Serving Grand Island and surrounding communities since 1942 Residential & Contests & Events High School Boys Basketball Bracket High School Girls Basketball Bracket Show Us Your Ink 2020! Auto Racing Challenge