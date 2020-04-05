Thank you
What happens when you receive bundles of birthday greetings via the USPS (the old fashioned and the best way)? You find yourself laughing so hard, and sometimes you feel a little tear of joy and sentiment emerging as you open them one by one. Through it all, your heart becomes very warm.
Thank you, my wonderful friends — new and as far back as 60 years — for that experience. Also, thanks to family for the card shower request, good friend Peggy for the music, and Chelle, Isabella, Katrina, Stacy and Aiyana for the wonderful birthday party. Thanks to the brave souls who chose to attend in spite of the current crisis. God bless you, one and all.
Carol Larson