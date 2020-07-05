Thank you
Oh my!
We just want to thank all our friends and family for taking the time in this crazy pandemic to send us such beautiful cards for our 50th anniversary. We enjoyed hearing from friends near and far. All the notes were wonderful! We saved them all and read them together over coffee on June 5, our anniversary.
Also, thank you to Patty and Rick Johnson for the surprise barbecue that afternoon, and for our children and their families attending. Everything made it very special. Thank you!
Carl and Deborah Tesmer