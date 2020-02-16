Congratulations, Brody Emery!
Brody earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration and Project Management. He graduated with high honors in both degrees from Bellevue University Omaha.
Brody has worked as a Nebraska Licensed Real Estate Realtor and is the owner of his business, Prairie River Honey Farm, LLC of Grand Island.
Currently as a Professor, he teaches Business Management, Entrepreneurship, Marketing Analysis and Human Resources at Hastings College in Hastings.
He is the son of Greg and Charlene Emery of Grand Island. Grandparents are Irene Frederick and the late Clarence Frederick of Chapman the late Joseph and Norma Emery of Grand Island.