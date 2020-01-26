Brandon Lee Fowler

In Loving Memory of

Brandon Lee Fowler

5-1-86 to 1-25-06

We sat together one night, you made a list of all the family and friends you wanted to thank for helping you. You had so many plans for the future; you had everything in order — then God took you home. Go rest high on that mountain, Brandon, because God needs another angel to help pour out the rain.

You will always be in our hearts and memories.

Love, Dad,

Brittany and family

Nathan, Kadyn

G-ma Onie

Grandpa Mick and Sandy

Shad and family

Rick and family

Shayson and Tyler

and everybody else your

baby blue eyes and

precious smile touched

