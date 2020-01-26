In Loving Memory of
Brandon Lee Fowler
5-1-86 to 1-25-06
We sat together one night, you made a list of all the family and friends you wanted to thank for helping you. You had so many plans for the future; you had everything in order — then God took you home. Go rest high on that mountain, Brandon, because God needs another angel to help pour out the rain.
You will always be in our hearts and memories.
Love, Dad,
Brittany and family
Nathan, Kadyn
G-ma Onie
Grandpa Mick and Sandy
Shad and family
Rick and family
Shayson and Tyler
and everybody else your
baby blue eyes and
precious smile touched