Our hearts are full of love and gratitude as we extend our sincere thank you to the many family members, friends, teammates and colleagues for all the acts of kindness and sympathy — prayers, food, flowers, donations, visits and kind words spoken to us regarding the loss of our beloved Blaine Morrow. No words can ever express our true appreciation to everyone, especially to: the True North Church family and Pastor Paul, the Grand Island Police Department, All Faiths Funeral Home, GI Free Church and Grand Island Public Schools. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all so very much.
From the family of Blaine Morrow,
Greg, Tracy, Jacob, Carter and Angelica