Thank you
The family of Bill Jussel would like to thank everyone for the cards, memorials, food and prayers during this difficult time.
A special thank you to Mary Lanning Hospice team who took such wonderful care of Bill in his last few weeks. Thank you to Pastor Julie Western and Father Jim Golka for their messages and words of comfort after the service and to the ladies of First Christian Church for their preparation of the delicious meal.
Finally, thank you to Dan Naranjo and staff of All Faiths Funeral Home for their compassion and help.
God bless all of you!
Betty Jussel
Pam Jussel Thomas and boys
Maddi Jussel
Greg Jussel and boys
Jim and Cindy Jussel and girls