Thank you

The family of Bill Jussel would like to thank everyone for the cards, memorials, food and prayers during this difficult time.

A special thank you to Mary Lanning Hospice team who took such wonderful care of Bill in his last few weeks. Thank you to Pastor Julie Western and Father Jim Golka for their messages and words of comfort after the service and to the ladies of First Christian Church for their preparation of the delicious meal.

Finally, thank you to Dan Naranjo and staff of All Faiths Funeral Home for their compassion and help.

God bless all of you!

Betty Jussel

Pam Jussel Thomas and boys

Maddi Jussel

Greg Jussel and boys

Jim and Cindy Jussel and girls

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments