Thank you
Our thanks to Curran Funeral Chapel for guiding us through Marvin “Bill” Dugan’s final goodbye. Thank you to: Father Ryan, Father Antony, Father Murphy, Sister Mary and the servers; the casketbearers, honorary casketbearers, lectors and gift bears; and Paula, Ashton and Mary for the beautiful music during Mass. Thanks to the Greeley Vol. Rescue Unit and the Howard County hospital for the excellent care Dad received.
The memories of your thoughtfulness with prayers, calls, plants, memorials and other tributes will be treasured by all of us.
The Bill Dugan family