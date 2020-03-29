Thank you
The family of Betty Schmidt would like to show our gratitude to all our friends and family for their outpouring of support and kindness, during our mother’s last five months.
We would also like to take the opportunity to thank those who were so very instrumental in this final chapter of her life. We would like to thank all those at CHI Health St. Francis and their skilled care units and the staff at Tiffany Square and Aseracare Hospice for the tremendous care they provided. Thank you to Dr. Brant Luebbe, Dr. Josh Anderson, Dr. Ryan Ramaekers for their care and a very special thank you to Dr. Richard Fruehling for all his years of wonderful care and attention he provided our mother.
There were a number of blessings we were provided after our mother’s passing including the St. Mary’s Funeral Committee, Father Jim Golka, Deacon John Farlee, Dan Naranjo, Laurie Sheffield and staff at All Faiths Funeral Home, Flo Hoagland and Does No. 147. We will be forever grateful for the blessings you provided our mother in her final months, weeks and days.
God bless you all!
The family of Betty Schmidt