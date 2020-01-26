Thank you
The family of Betty Jelinek is so very grateful to the staff of Bickford Assisted Living for the love and care Mom received during her years there. And to the pastor and wonderful ladies of Aseracare Hospice, we thank you for your care and compassion the months proceeding Mom’s passing.
Thank you to the ladies of Berean Bible Church for the luncheon and to Pastor Jim for the lovely service and continuing support and prayers. Thank you to Kyleigh for the beautiful hymn you sang at Grandma’s service and to our friends and relatives for the beautiful flowers, memorials, cards and hugs.
Janet, Bette and Jerry