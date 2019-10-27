Thank you

I want to thank my family for the wonderful 80th birthday party they gave me. I also want to thank all my friends who attended my party and the many cards that I received. It made my days so special.

Thank you,

Bernadette Stegman

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments