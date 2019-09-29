Thank you
Thank you all who helped with Amick Acres East, Doniphan, during the flooding:
Doniphan-Trumbull staff and students, Scott Hooker from Hooker Brothers, Miles at the Doniphan Gun Club, Orphan Grain Train tanker, Corteva (formerly Pioneer Seed),
Arbys, Randy Valasek (Eagle Eye Weed Spraying), Greenline Equipment of Grand Island, Grand Island Utilities Department, Amick residents,
Big Red Bunks and Olson Builders, Randy Valasek (Eagle Eye Weed Spraying) - RaLisa Leaman’s brother, Steve Riehle and crew, CNH Industrial Plant,
Brad Kroger and Greg Robb, Chuck Wieck, Mark Hollister, City of Grand Island, Mike Leaman, Doug Rainforth, Scott Reynolds, Bryce Baxter, Bill Westering, Eric Glover, Cardinal Construction and the Village of Giltner.