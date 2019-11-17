Nicole Greenwalt, Christopher Velander

Greenwalt-Velander
Kris and Loren Greenwalt of rural Cairo are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Greenwalt, to Christopher Velander, son of Paula and Bill Velander of rural Bennett.
Nicole is a 2015 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she obtained both a Bachelor of Science degree in speech and hearing science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. Nicole went on to pursue a Doctorate of Audiology at The Ohio State University and is currently completing her residency with an emphasis in vestibular audiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich.
Chris is also a 2015 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and is currently working as a project engineer at Pittsburgh Paint and Glass in Columbus, Ohio.
A wedding is being planned for October 2020 at Morrill Hall, located on the UNL campus, a favorite spot for the couple.