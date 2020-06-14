Madison Wood, Morghan Koepke

Wood-Koepke
Lynn Wood of Grand Island is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Madison Wood, to Morghan Koepke, son of Kevin and Kimberly Koepke of Hastings.
Madison is the granddaughter of Gert Wood and the late Dean Wood.
Morghan is the grandson of Jackie Koepke and Harold Scheierman and the late Diana Scheierman.
The bride-to-be graduated from Giltner High School in 2016. She is employed at Grand Island Good Samaritan Society and is continuing her education in the fall to obtain her nursing degree.
The future groom graduated from Adams Central High School in 2014. He is employed at Animal Health International in Hastings.
The couple will be married July 11, 2020, at the Cairo Community Center court yard.